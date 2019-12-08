|
Jerome "Jerry" W. Duffy FORT WORTH--Jerome "Jerry" W. Duffy, loving husband, father, and "Papa" was 72. He passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after a four-year courageous battle with liposarcoma. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at St. Anne's Church. Interment: 3 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Biggers Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne's Church, stannesfw.org; to M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital for Sarcoma research at gifts.MD Anderson.org; or to Patriot Paws, patriot paws.org. Jerry was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Seattle, Wash., to Pat and Joan Duffy. He primarily grew up in Minneapolis and graduated with a degree in economics from the University of Minnesota. Jerry worked in the railroad industry for over 35 years and 26 of those in operations with Burlington Northern Railroad. During his time at BN, he climbed from a trainmaster position to the general manager of the Southern Corridor. Jerry also worked in transportation for Sealand-Maersk, and finished the last seven years of his career as president of the Nebraska Kansas Colorado Railway. Jerry loved his Minnesota Vikings, Twins, and Gophers. He was an avid golf enthusiast and felt closest to God when skiing or hiking in the mountains. Jerry's faith kept him active at his church as he was on church vestry, an usher, an organizer of the church men's group, a past Alpha organizer, and member of many Bible studies. Jerry was a lifelong Episcopalian (Anglican). The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Ravin Ratan at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Sarcoma Center, Dr. Robert Mennel at Dallas Texas Oncology, and Dr. Martyn Gordon in Grapevine, Texas. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Joan Duffy; his sisters, Joan and Elizabeth; and his brother-in-law, Ross Gorman. SURVIVORS: Wife of 44 years, Nina; his children, Ryan Duffy (Jenna) and Alison Emmitte (Ryan); grandchildren, Landon, Grayson, Holland, Sloane, and Payton; niece, Heather Schulz; and nephews, David and Chris Roland.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019