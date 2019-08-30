Home

Jerome Wayne Richardson Obituary
Jerome Wayne Richardson FORDYCE, ARK. -- Jerome Wayne Richardson, 62, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas transitioned on August 27, 2019 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. FUNERAL: 12 noon, August 31, 2019. Visitation: 10 to 11:50 a.m., August 31, 2019. Both services will be held at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, 4000 Miller, Fort Worth, Texas. The family has chosen to be under the Professional Auspices of Samuel L. Vance & Sons Funeral Directors of Malvern, Ark. www.samuellvanceandsons.com "The Epitome of Service" 1-855-SLVANCE SURVIVORS: He leaves to cherish the memories, his wife of 28 years, Thelma Richardson of Fordyce Ark.; son, Braxton Richardson of Fordyce, Ark.; daughter, Tori Danielle Richardson of Ft. Worth; mother, Thelma Richardson of Ft. Worth; sisters, Marilyn Knowlton, Felica Richardson both of Ft. Worth; brothers, Kenneth (Brenda) Richardson, Anthony Richardson both of Ft. Worth. SAMUEL L. VANCE & SONS FUNERAL DIRECTORS 413 West Page Ave. 501-337-0100 Malvern, Ark. 72104
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019
