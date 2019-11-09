|
|
Jerre L. McNeill WARNER ROBINS, GA Jerre L. McNeill peacefully passed away on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was 70 years old. SERVICE: At the family's request, all services will be private. MEMORIALS: The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jerre L. McNeill to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 60 East 56th Street, 8th floor, New York, NY 10022. The daughter of the late Robert J. and Beulah L. Hubbard, Jerre was born in Rapid City, South Dakota. She worked as a Banking Supply Agent at Allstate for several years. Jerre was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends and will be missed by many. In addition to her parents, Jerre was preceded in death by four of her brothers and one sister. SURVIVORS: Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Connie Peterson of Warner Robins, Georgia; David Peterson of Fort Worth; and John Harrelson (Jill) of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ryan Moss, Amanda Peterson, Austin Harrelson (Melanie), Dillan Harrelson (Miranda), and Grayson Harrelson; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Martinez (Phillip), Gail Cannon (David), Tom Hubbard (Gail), Gwen Baugh, and Judy Register; along with several beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces, great-nephews. Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. MCCULLOUGH FUNERAL HOME 417 S. Houston Lake Rd. 478-953-1478 Warner Robins, Ga. 31088
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019