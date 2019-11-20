|
Jerre R. Todd ARLINGTON--Jerre R. Todd, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many, was called to heaven on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. He was 87. MEMORIAL REQUIEM MASS: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, St. Peter & St. Paul Anglican Church, 3900 Morris Lane, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Dan Jenkins Journalism scholarship at TCU, St. Peter & St. Paul Church or Community Hospice. Jerre was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Fort Worth, Texas, to parents, Hazel and Howard. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter for his large family to carry on, especially his wife, Melba, whom he adored in their 59 years of marriage. Jerre was a graduate of Paschal High School and his beloved TCU (Journalism, 1957). He was a member of the famous "murderer's row" sports writing staff at the Fort Worth Press, alongside his dear, lifetime friends, Dan Jenkins, Blackie Sherrod, Bud Shrake and Gary Cartwright. He was also a proud U.S. Army veteran. He and Melba made Arlington their home in Arlington in 1959, and he remained a champion in the Arlington and Fort Worth communities his entire adult life. Jerre never met a stranger. His charisma and wit were his trademark calling cards. His Super Bowl, July 4th and holiday office parties were legendary. In 1965, he founded his advertising and public relations agency, Jerre R. Todd & Associates. Mr. Todd and his agency embodied the spirit of true advertising "Madmen" culture well before the TV lore. "Chiefie" loved his work, and he built his agency into one of the best in Fort Worth. He was a masterful presenter and persuader. For 40 years, as the tournament's public relations leader, he played a major role in helping the Colonial golf tournament to become known around the world. He also led the National Cutting Horse Association to introduce the sport internationally. Among others he represented included the Cotton Bowl, Six Flags, TCU Frog Club, Continental National Bank, the Fort Worth Convention and Visitors Bureau, Miss Texas Pageant, Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and he was the Ringling Brothers & Barnum Bailey Circus' go-to publicist in DFW for years. Jerre was awarded the Fort Worth Ad Club Silver Medal Award, and he held the distinction of being Accredited in Public Relations (APR) by the Public Relations Society of America. There were many things Jerre taught or brought to his family. These included the Anglican (Episcopal) Church and faith, a strong work ethic, TCU and TCU athletics, tailgating, the Ad-PR business, the Colonial tournament, hunting, fishing and the great outdoors, golf, musicals, card games, the Big Dance basketball shenanigans, horse racing, his love of dogs and so much more. SURVIVORS: Wife, Melba; children, Susan White, Julie Poe, Brooks Todd (Jennifer) and Britt Todd (Julie); grandchildren, Justin, Jennifer (Mark), Katie (Taylor), Jerod (Kristin), Lauren (Deshane), Ashley (Jordan), Lyndon and Jacqueline; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019