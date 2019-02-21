|
Jerrel Dillard AZLE -- Jerrel Dillard, 78, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Briar Church of Christ, Azle 76020. Interment: Azleland Memorial Park, 850 N. Cardinal, Azle 76020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at White's Azle Funeral Home, 105 Denver Trail, Azle. Jerrel was born June 14, 1940 in New Deal, Texas to Tilman and Mary Dillard. He was a faithful member of Briar Church of Christ for many years. Jerrel was a hard worker and loved his family dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judy Ratliff. SURVIVORS: Wife, Claudine Dillard; daughters, Debbie Brown and husband, Ronnie, Barbara Etheridge; son, Robert Dillard; daughter, Kathie Gonzales and husband, Robert; brother, John Dillard and wife, Sarah; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019