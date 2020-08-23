1/1
Jerri McDonald
1963 - 2020
Jerri McDonald WEATHERFORD--Jerri McDonald passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Her passion and zest for life and enormous giving heart will be greatly missed by all. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Central Christian Church. MEMORIALS: May be made to Ronald McDonald House who gave housing to Ciaran's parents during his stay in the NIC unit. Jerri was born in Kansas on Oct. 10, 1963, to parents, Joann and Gerald Quarles but raised by her mother and bonus dad, Joe Bohannon. Jerri grew up in the Fort Worth-Dallas area. In 2004, Jerri met the love of her life. She and Curtis McDonald were married Dec. 11, 2004, and merged their families together, living in North Richland Hills. Jerri and Curtis moved to Weatherford in 2013. She retired from the Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers as the supervisor vice president of Insurance Services. Starting a new chapter in life, Jerri began a business entitled Jerri's Friends, working as a companion particularly to the elderly and hospice patients. As an active part of Central Christian Church, Jerri worked tirelessly on appreciation meals for groups in the church. One of her passions, shared by her good friend, the other Jeri, was to provide food for those with nowhere else to be on Christmas Day. She also worked with Hearts Full of Love and Front Porch Friends on Saturday mornings. Jerri and Curtis parented others who needed love and support and in doing so they became part of the family. Her love extended to many other persons, animals, and all of God's creatures. Jerri was preceded in death by her mom and stepdad, Joann and Joe Bohannon, and father, Gerald Quarles. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Curtis McDonald; children, Seth (Leslie) White, Dylan (Ashley) White, Lauren (Austin) McDonald-Scott, Collin (Alexis) McDonald, Chelsea (John) Ogle, and Imran Kissoon; grandchildren, Aydin Griffin, Abby Ogle, Levi White, and Ciaran McDonald; siblings, Mitchell Featherston, Rick (Melody Jaime) Kavoonas, and Gena Cansler.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Central Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
913 North Elm St
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 594-2747
