|
|
Jerry Acree ARLINGTON--Jerry Acree passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the ballroom at The Summit, 2975 Esplanade, Grand Prairie, 75025. Jerry was born in Torrence, Calif., Oct. 6, 1953. Jerry retired from General Motors after 32 years in 2012. He enjoyed being outdoors and long motorcycle rides. Jerry was preceded in death by both parents, sister and half brother. He is now in good company with numerous family members and friends. SURVIVORS: Jerry is survived by wife of 41 years, Debbie; son, Nicholas; brothers, Jim and Frank; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 17, 2019