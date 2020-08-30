1/1
Jerry C. Roberts
Jerry C. Roberts FORT WORTH--Jerry C. Roberts, 84, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. SERVICE: A small private family ceremony will take place because of the restrictions to the current pandemic. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorials be made to Cook Children's Medical Center, 801 Seventh Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104. Jerry was born Dec. 11, 1935, in Jefferson, Texas, and grew up in Marshall, Texas. After graduating from Texas A&M in 1959, Jerry married Bobbie Ellen Wood. He then entered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers where he commanded a construction company building Camp Tuto, Greenland. In 1961, after completion of active military service in which he attained the rank of captain, he entered the construction Industry. Jerry was founder and chairman emeritus of AUI General Contractors. He served two terms as president of Fort Worth Chapter of Associated General Contractors and as a national director of Associated General Contractors. He was a member of Texas A&M University Professional Advisory and Development Board, served as a board member for the Mental Health Housing Development Corp. and was a member of Colonial Country Club. SURVIVORS: His wife of 62 years, Bobbie; children, Kim Hein and Kelly Johnson and her husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Lindsey and Greg Hein and Nicole Johnson; brother, Doug Roberts and his wife, Malinda; nephew, Blake Roberts and his wife, Lori; niece, Paige Midness and her husband, Haakon. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd.Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

