Jerry C. Schell Sr. WILLOW PARK--Jerry Carl Schell Sr., 79, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, with his wife of 59 years holding his hand. Jerry was known for his quick wit and fun-loving sense of humor. Jerry founded Dieco, Inc., located in Arlington, in 1974 and worked there until retirement. His favorite activities included playing golf, watching the TCU Horned Frogs, and spending time with his family and beloved "gang." SURVIVORS: His wife, Lee Schell; son, Jerry Carl Schell Jr.; daughter, Heidi Phelps and her husband, Kenny; son, Paul Schell and his wife, Alicia; grandchildren, Jessica Schell and husband, Trevor Thompson, Cassie Bearce, Taylor Phelps and wife, Morgan, Trent Phelps and fiancee, Bailey; great-grandchildren, Braxton and MaKenna Bearce, twins, Charlotte and Oliver Thompson. According to his wishes, Jerry's ashes will be scattered at his favorite river in Fredericksburg, Texas. Go Frogs!
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019