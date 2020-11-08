1/1
Jerry Canon
1937 - 2020
Jerry Canon
September 8, 1937 - November 2, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jerry Canon, 83, passed away surrounded by his family Nov. 2, 2020, shortly after an accident. There was a private family service at Arborlawn United Methodist Nov. 5, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arborlawn UMC Music Dept or The Arborlawn Foundation.
He was born Sept, 8, 1937, in Denison, TX, and lived almost all his life in Fort Worth. Jerry graduated from Paschal High School and then completed his BS in Business at TCU. He served our country in the National Guard and then had a long career as an Allstate insurance adjuster until his retirement in 1997.
He and his wife Beverly traveled extensively in the US, Canada, and Europe. They had very special lifelong friends with whom they enjoyed dinner groups and board games. He especially enjoyed his time with his golf buddies.
Jerry volunteered his time at Cook Children's Medical Center, at UMCOR in Louisiana and also as a math tutor. He was very active in his church where he sang in the choir and was a member of the New Testament Class.
Jerry is survived by his wife, his children and his grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
