Services Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel 3100 White Settlement Rd. Fort Worth , TX 76107 817-336-0584 Graveside service 10:00 AM Greenwood Memorial Park Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Neal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Dail Neal

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry Dail Neal BURLESON--Jerry Dail Neal, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She rejoined Bill, her beloved husband of 70 years, who preceded her in death November 2018. She was unique in every way. Determined, strong and feisty, Jerry was never one to quit. Service to others was her gift and calling. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Jerry was born March 8, 1929, in Marietta, a tiny town in rural east Texas, to Edith Capps Dail and Harvey Allen Dail. The fall of that year ushered in the Great Depression, and life soon became difficult for most, especially in rural America. Her father was a gambler by trade and often gone for long periods of time. During one absence their house caught fire and with only well water at hand, the house burned to the ground, everything lost. Someone who heard the story many years later was horrified and asked how they possibly survived. Jerry smiled and replied as if they had acquired the Hope Diamond: We had a cow and there was always plenty of milk! Jerry was the sixth of seven children and like many in those days her birth was at home, attended by older siblings and a country doctor. Years later when Jerry applied for a passport, court appearances and affidavits were required of those attending siblings. Her mother named her Jimmie Geraldine, but the passport application revealed the doctor recorded her name on the birth certificate as Martha. Her children found the event highly amusing, typical of little whirlwinds that frequently surrounded their mother's activities, and they immediately named a newly acquired stray dog Martha. Growing up, Jerry wanted to become a lawyer, and hardship gave her a determination to attend college. Then the death of her brother and so many other young soldiers in World War II stirred a desire to help others on a different level, and she enrolled in West Texas Hospital School of Nursing. One day, dressed in her crisp white student nurse's uniform and hat, Jerry walked into a small cafe near the hospital. Seated at a table was a handsome young ambulance driver, a World War II veteran named Bill, who was attending Texas Tech after service in the South Pacific. He took notice of her, saying later she was the prettiest girl he had ever seen. In May, 1949, Jerry graduated from nursing school and began working as a doctor's nurse. A few months later, Jerry and Bill married and in time two daughters were born. In 1955 Bill's work moved the family to Abilene, Texas. Jerry continued her nursing career, working in a hospital and giving shots to neighborhood kids for school vaccinations. She also joined the garden club and returned to school at Hardin-Simmons for a Master's Degree. Bill's work moved the family in 1961 to Fort Worth. It was here that Jerry's desire to serve others took root. She held various nursing positions at John Peter Smith Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, then specialized in psychiatric nursing at Tarrant County Mental Health Mental Retardation, Cherry Lane Hospital, and finally the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Dallas, where she retired in 1994. She was active in church community, and later she and Bill made their home at McKinney Memorial Bible Church. Serving others became her core. It was not uncommon for the phone or doorbell to ring at any hour of the day or night: friends, neighbors, friends of friends needing care or help. Jerry always assisted and was always protective of the one in need. One Sunday morning she received a call and as the rest of the family headed for church, she left for the Tarrant County Jail. One of her teenaged daughters answered the phone and knew her destination was the jail, but trick and try to trick as teenagers will, the Who, What and Why of the call remained hidden, now sealed forever. Retirement did not slow her down and as long as she was able she continued serving others, including medical mission trips to a variety of countries, even into her late 70s. Jerry loved music, gardening, having fun and had a wonderful sense of humor. When her health no longer allowed service to others, her determination, sense of humor and feistiness remained strong. Bill predeceased Jerry in November 2018. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Teri, Cheryl; son-in-law, David Birdwell; grandchildren, Ashley and Josh Frey, Andrew and Michele Birdwell; great-grandchildren, Addison, Isaac and Caleb Frey, Parker Birdwell; her dearest friend, Olga Burgos; nieces, nephews, and many others who love her, including Jerry's devoted caregivers who have supported the family in every way, Angela Wynn, Rebecca Laughlin, Judi Kester, Connie Edwards, Robbie Sneed, Donella Moore, and Kimberly Rasor. The family would also like to thank the staff and aides of Heritage Place Assisted living for their gracious, kind support and care.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries