Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Crowley, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Bullard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Don Bullard


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry Don Bullard Obituary
Jerry Don Bullard CROWLEY--Jerry Don Bullard, 58, of Crowley, Texas, went to meet Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church Crowley. Graveside service follows in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas. Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas, will host the visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Crowley Lions Club where Jerry was a very active member: Crowley Lions Club, 220 E. Main St., Suite E, Crowley, TX 76036. Jerry was born July 4, 1960, to John Earl and Glenda Bullard of Crowley. He was a lifetime resident of Crowley, and graduated high school in Crowley while playing football and making the Who's Who of Texas football list. Soon as he graduated high school, he got his real estate license and has been involved in real estate ever since. He was a long-term member of the Crowley City Council and worked hard to make Crowley into what it is today. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, John Earl; brother, David; and daughter, Jill. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Vadanya Bullard and Rachel Whitaker; sons, Brandon Burgess and Bret Bullard and wife, Autumn; granddaughter, Tatem Bullard; grandson, Rowdy Bullard; mother, Glenda Bullard; brother, Glen Bullard and wife, Patricia; sister, Kathy Flippo and husband, Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
Download Now