Jerry Don Bullard CROWLEY--Jerry Don Bullard, 58, of Crowley, Texas, went to meet Jesus on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church Crowley. Graveside service follows in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth, Texas. Mountain Valley Funeral Home in Joshua, Texas, will host the visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Crowley Lions Club where Jerry was a very active member: Crowley Lions Club, 220 E. Main St., Suite E, Crowley, TX 76036. Jerry was born July 4, 1960, to John Earl and Glenda Bullard of Crowley. He was a lifetime resident of Crowley, and graduated high school in Crowley while playing football and making the Who's Who of Texas football list. Soon as he graduated high school, he got his real estate license and has been involved in real estate ever since. He was a long-term member of the Crowley City Council and worked hard to make Crowley into what it is today. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, John Earl; brother, David; and daughter, Jill. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Vadanya Bullard and Rachel Whitaker; sons, Brandon Burgess and Bret Bullard and wife, Autumn; granddaughter, Tatem Bullard; grandson, Rowdy Bullard; mother, Glenda Bullard; brother, Glen Bullard and wife, Patricia; sister, Kathy Flippo and husband, Kirk; and several nieces and nephews.



