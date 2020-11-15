1/1
Jerry Don Morris
1960 - 2020
Jerry Don Morris
July 15, 1960 - August 14, 2020
Haymarket, Virginia - It is with much love and deep sorrow that we mourn the unexpected passing of Jerry Don on August 14, 2020. Jerry was born and grew up in the Ft Worth area then moved to Hay Market, VA in 1995 where he worked for Novec Electric for the last 20 years as an electrical utility designer. Jerry was preceded in death by his father Donald O Morris and brother Mark Dewayne Morris, grandparents Roy and Ozell Morris, Jack and Thelma Kennedy. Jerry is survived by his mother Patricia (Morris)Kennedy of Ft Worth, his wife and soul mate Julie of Hay Market, VA, daughter Amy Beach and husband Randy, and 3 grandchildren, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
