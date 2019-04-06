Home

Carrillo Funeral Homes
800 South West 3rd Street
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
(214) 790-7700
Jerry Don Owen Obituary
Jerry Don Owen GRAND PRAIRIE--Jerry Don Owen, 58, died Monday, March 25, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. SERVICE: was 10 a.m. Friday March 29, at Carrillo's. Burial: Southland. He will be deeply missed by many family and friends. SURVIVORS: Mother, Mary Lou Nelson; wife, Maria del Socorro Owen; sons, James Don Owen and Christopher Don Owen; sisters, Darlene Ernst and Rhonda Crowson. CARRILLO FUNERAL HOME Grand Prairie, 214-790-7700 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 6, 2019
