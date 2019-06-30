Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Dodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Donavan Dodson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Donavan Dodson Obituary
Jerry Donavan Dodson FORT WORTH--Jerry Donavan Dodson of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Father's Day, June 16, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. He was born June 1, 1939, in Albany, Texas. SURVIVORS: Jerry is remembered with love by his family, Bridgette and Bill Thomas and their, children Austin Lee and Jessica Lynn, of Florida; daughter, Angela Dodson of Bedford; son, Eric Donovan Dodson, wife, Kelly, and their son, Ellis Donovan Dodson, of Fort Worth.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now