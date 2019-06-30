|
Jerry Donavan Dodson FORT WORTH--Jerry Donavan Dodson of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Father's Day, June 16, 2019. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas. He was born June 1, 1939, in Albany, Texas. SURVIVORS: Jerry is remembered with love by his family, Bridgette and Bill Thomas and their, children Austin Lee and Jessica Lynn, of Florida; daughter, Angela Dodson of Bedford; son, Eric Donovan Dodson, wife, Kelly, and their son, Ellis Donovan Dodson, of Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019