Jerry Edward Deal Obituary
Jerry Edward Deal ARLINGTON--Jerry Edward Deal, 79, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Wade Family Funeral Home Chapel, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to Community Hospice of Texas, 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Jerry was born May 31, 1940, in Buffalo Gap, Texas, to Jessie Floyd Deal and Johnnie Ruth Knox Deal. He lived most of his life in Fort Worth, Texas. Jerry served in the U.S. Army. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. In his own words, "I lived a great life and did it all." SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia Ann Deal; sons, James Edward Deal and wife, Shelly, and Michael Leveridge; daughters, Dana Melinda "Mindy" Coover and husband, Keith, and Renee Leveridge and husband, Greg Jones; grandchildren, Lauren Deal, Meagan Lawson and husband, Landry, Austin Deal and wife, Shannon, Ryan Deal, Reid Coover, Riley Coover, and Morgan Jones; and great-grandchildren, Levi, Jackson, Lacy and Laura.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019
