More Obituaries for Jerry Culbertson
Jerry F. Culbertson

Jerry F. Culbertson Obituary
Jerry F. Culbertson FORT STOCKTON--Jerry Floyd Culbertson passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home in Fort Stockton. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and friend to the many who knew and loved him. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Heritage Funeral Chapel in Fort Stockton. Interment: at a later date in Elizabeth Cemetery in Roanoke. Jerry graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth and attended Arlington Junior College. He spent many years as a residential builder in Colleyville, and lived several years in Burleson before moving to the family ranch in Terrell County and then to Fort Stockton. Jerry was born to Sam and Jerry Monroe Culbertson on Feb. 18, 1944, in Iraan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Sammy. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; sons, Roy Culbertson, Loy Culbertson, Jeff Culbertson, Jim Bynum and Stephen Bynum; daughters, Kami Akin and Rebecca White; sister, Linda Pound and husband, Kellis; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019
