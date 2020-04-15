Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Glen Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Glen Warren Obituary
Jerry Glen Warren GRAPEVINE--Jerry Glen Warren, 74, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private family only graveside service will take place at Bluebonnet Hills Memial Park in Colleyville. Jerry was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Bonham, Texas, to Jack and Opal Warren. Jerry was a very kind and loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle. He was a great man that enjoyed gambling and golf. Jerry deeply loved life and his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Turman; his father, Jack Warren and stepmom, Oleta Warren; his brother, Melvin Warren; and his grandson, Travis Tracer. SURVIVORS: Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Daley Warren; daughter, Lesa Tracer and her husband, Doyle Tracer; grandsons, Rodney Tracer and his wife, Kirsten, and Blake Tracer; great-grandsons, "the 3 G's," Grayson, Gavin and Griffin Tracer; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many more extended family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -