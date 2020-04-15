|
Jerry Glen Warren GRAPEVINE--Jerry Glen Warren, 74, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private family only graveside service will take place at Bluebonnet Hills Memial Park in Colleyville. Jerry was born Dec. 21, 1945, in Bonham, Texas, to Jack and Opal Warren. Jerry was a very kind and loving husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and uncle. He was a great man that enjoyed gambling and golf. Jerry deeply loved life and his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Opal Turman; his father, Jack Warren and stepmom, Oleta Warren; his brother, Melvin Warren; and his grandson, Travis Tracer. SURVIVORS: Jerry is survived by his wife, Barbara Daley Warren; daughter, Lesa Tracer and her husband, Doyle Tracer; grandsons, Rodney Tracer and his wife, Kirsten, and Blake Tracer; great-grandsons, "the 3 G's," Grayson, Gavin and Griffin Tracer; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many more extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020