1/1
Jerry Keeth
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Keeth
June 21, 1942 - August 31, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jerry Wallace Keeth at age 78 in Fort Worth, Tx. Jerry was born in Oklahoma City, Ok on June 21, 1942.
He began working for General Motors in 1967 and retired after 38 years of employment. After retiring, he went to work at Durham School Services in 2006 and was there for 7 years.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Norma Keeth and children, Karima M. Hiller and Jeannie A. Koerth.
His grandchildren, Brianna Koerth, Alex Koerth, Hunter Koerth, Autumn Hiller, and Evan Hiller will greatly miss Grandad.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved