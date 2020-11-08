Jerry Keeth

June 21, 1942 - August 31, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Jerry Wallace Keeth at age 78 in Fort Worth, Tx. Jerry was born in Oklahoma City, Ok on June 21, 1942.

He began working for General Motors in 1967 and retired after 38 years of employment. After retiring, he went to work at Durham School Services in 2006 and was there for 7 years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Norma Keeth and children, Karima M. Hiller and Jeannie A. Koerth.

His grandchildren, Brianna Koerth, Alex Koerth, Hunter Koerth, Autumn Hiller, and Evan Hiller will greatly miss Grandad.





