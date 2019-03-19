Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Hendrix Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry Kent Hendrix

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry Kent Hendrix FORT WORTH -- Jerry Kent Hendrix, 79, died March 14, 2019, after a fierce battle with cancer. He donated his body to the University of North Texas for advance research and cure of Alzheimer disease. His father and all three siblings had Alzheimer's. SERVICE: The celebration of Jerry's life will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with tributes beginning at 4:30, on Friday, March 22, at Trinity Terrace, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. Parking will be available at lots adjacent to Trinity Terrace. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of North Texas, 1849 E. Lancaster, Fort Worth, Texas, 76102; The Modern Museum, 3200 Darnell, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107; Trinity Terrace Foundation, 1600 Texas St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102; or First United Methodist Church, 800 Fifth St. Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. Jerry was born March 11, 1940, in Cleburne. He grew up with loving parents, two sisters, and a brother on a farm in Joshua, Texas. He graduated from Joshua High School in 1958 and then Texas Christian University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He spent his entire business career as a Tarrant County banker, finally as Senior Vice President at Southwest Bank, the bank he adored and praised for the best banking and management practices in the industry. Jerry was a true farm boy, milking cows and doing all other farm chores, an Eagle Scout, and a basketball player. He served proudly for two years in France with the U.S. Army. He loved being outdoors and had a lifetime of wonderful hunting and fishing. In 1970, he married the love of his life, Carol Potts, and they spent their entire life together in Fort Worth, a city he called the most wonderful city in America. They retired at Trinity Terrace, enjoying many friends and a wonderful life of safety and care. Jerry loved people, playing duplicate bridge, folk music, serving as a Trinity Terrace Ambassador, Sunday morning greeter, finance and administrative committee member at First United Methodist Church, long time Loyalty Sunday School Class member, and Little League Baseball coach. He was a member of Downtown Fort Worth Rotary, The Breakfast Club of Fort Worth, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, and a past participant in Leadership Arlington. But his most important job always was walking his best friend, Jake. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Marvin (Heavy) and Blanch Morrison Hendrix; his son, William Braun Hendrix; and his beloved dog, Jake. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; his sisters, Linda Toth and Pat Stuart; nieces Lisa Seward, Stephanie Bain, Theresa Lamb, Suzanne Stuart; nephews Mark and Eric Stuart; and best friend, Roy Riddel.

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019