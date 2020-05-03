Jerry L. Rodnitzky
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Jerry L. Rodnitzky
Arlington--Dr. Jerry L. Rodnitzky passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home in Arlington, his family by his side.
Service: A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time.
Jerry was born in Chicago, Ill., to Nathan Rodnitzky and Ann Ornstein in 1936. He graduated from Marshall High School, Chicago. He then earned the B.A., and the M.A.T., in History from the University of Chicago, and the Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Shirley Marie Reiger. They moved to Arlington, Texas, where he began his 50-year career at the University of Texas, Arlington, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in American History. Professor Rodnitzky was the first instructor to use music and slide shows to further his students' understanding of our rich cultural heritage. He introduced many inovative mid-20th century courses and became an authority on the 1960s counter-culture, dissent, protest, feminist thought, and folk protest music. He was appointed Professor Emeritus by the University of Texas Regents in 2018. See UTA History Dept.: http://www.uta.edu/history/newsevents/_news-archive/news-2020/Rodnitzky_announcement.php
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; son, Mark and his wife, Shanna; grandchildren, John, Macy, and Matthew Rodnitzky; daughter, Joan, and her husband, James; grandsons, Jason, Jack, and Jake Anderson; brother, Robert L. Rodnitzky, M.D., and his wife, Donna, of Iowa City, Iowa. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved