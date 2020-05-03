Dr. Jerry L. Rodnitzky
Arlington--Dr. Jerry L. Rodnitzky passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home in Arlington, his family by his side.
Service: A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time.
Jerry was born in Chicago, Ill., to Nathan Rodnitzky and Ann Ornstein in 1936. He graduated from Marshall High School, Chicago. He then earned the B.A., and the M.A.T., in History from the University of Chicago, and the Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Shirley Marie Reiger. They moved to Arlington, Texas, where he began his 50-year career at the University of Texas, Arlington, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in American History. Professor Rodnitzky was the first instructor to use music and slide shows to further his students' understanding of our rich cultural heritage. He introduced many inovative mid-20th century courses and became an authority on the 1960s counter-culture, dissent, protest, feminist thought, and folk protest music. He was appointed Professor Emeritus by the University of Texas Regents in 2018. See UTA History Dept.: http://www.uta.edu/history/newsevents/_news-archive/news-2020/Rodnitzky_announcement.php
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; son, Mark and his wife, Shanna; grandchildren, John, Macy, and Matthew Rodnitzky; daughter, Joan, and her husband, James; grandsons, Jason, Jack, and Jake Anderson; brother, Robert L. Rodnitzky, M.D., and his wife, Donna, of Iowa City, Iowa. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and family members.
Arlington--Dr. Jerry L. Rodnitzky passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home in Arlington, his family by his side.
Service: A memorial service will be scheduled at a future time.
Jerry was born in Chicago, Ill., to Nathan Rodnitzky and Ann Ornstein in 1936. He graduated from Marshall High School, Chicago. He then earned the B.A., and the M.A.T., in History from the University of Chicago, and the Ph.D. from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. In 1966 he married the love of his life, Shirley Marie Reiger. They moved to Arlington, Texas, where he began his 50-year career at the University of Texas, Arlington, teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in American History. Professor Rodnitzky was the first instructor to use music and slide shows to further his students' understanding of our rich cultural heritage. He introduced many inovative mid-20th century courses and became an authority on the 1960s counter-culture, dissent, protest, feminist thought, and folk protest music. He was appointed Professor Emeritus by the University of Texas Regents in 2018. See UTA History Dept.: http://www.uta.edu/history/newsevents/_news-archive/news-2020/Rodnitzky_announcement.php
Survivors: He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Shirley; son, Mark and his wife, Shanna; grandchildren, John, Macy, and Matthew Rodnitzky; daughter, Joan, and her husband, James; grandsons, Jason, Jack, and Jake Anderson; brother, Robert L. Rodnitzky, M.D., and his wife, Donna, of Iowa City, Iowa. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, and family members.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram from May 3 to May 4, 2020.