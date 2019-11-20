|
Jerry Lee Merlick FORT WORTH--Jerry Lee Merlick, 84, of Fort Worth passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Nov. 23, at the family home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to Cub Scout Pack 378, http://www.pack378.net. Jerry requests memorials to the Cub Scouts because he always wanted to be a Boy Scout and was proud of his great-grandson's involvement in the pack. Jerry was born Jan. 11, 1935. in Fort Worth to Agnes and Joe Merlick. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He attended Texas Christian University. He retired from Marconi Communications. Jerry enjoyed gardening, home improvement and painting. Most of all, playing with any of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. SURVIVORS: Children, Monica Riney (Donald) of Arlington, Texas, Mari Doss (John), Mark Merlick, Michael Merlick (Jennifer) and Meritt Merlick (Katherine); nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 20, 2019