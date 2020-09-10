Jerry Lee Parsons

August 1, 1939 - September 7, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - Jerry Lee Parsons, 81, beloved daughter, mother and "Nana", went home to the Lord Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the service.

Jerry was born in Biscoe, Ark., Aug. 1, 1939, the second child of Raymond and Jessie Sherbert. She and her older sister and younger brother grew up in the small town of Biscoe. Jerry was an outgoing teenager and spent many days running around town with her friends. Years later, after her family moved to Fort Worth she met and married Carl Robert "Bob" Parsons. Bob worked for Jerry's father and after accepting a dinner invitation from Mr. Sherbert, a budding romance began between Bob and Jerry and blossomed into 60 years of marriage. They raised three children mainly in Fort Worth. They relocated to Ohio for a few years where Bob's family lived. She loved the Ohio weather and beautiful landscape. They enjoyed returning to Ohio almost every year for vacation. She became great friends with many of Bob's relatives and continued those friendships all of her life. While in Ohio she picked up an interest in the Ohio glass made there and loved collecting it. Jerry's primary job was a wife and mother and home was where her heart was. After her children were older, she went to work at J.C. Penney as a merchandising assistant when Ridgmar Mall opened in 1976. She worked for many years and enjoyed the friendships she made along the way. She and Bob also enjoyed bowling on leagues together. She loved music and in particular country and western music. Many Sunday mornings she would be playing Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and other great artists from her collection. Later in retirement, she took up arts and crafts and made many decorative wreaths and other decorations which she loved to share with family and friends. Jerry will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by husband, Carl Robert Parsons, Sr.; her parents; and sister, Billie Genice Felty.

Survivors: Children, Janett Lee Parsons, Carl Robert Parsons, Jr. and wife, Jerra, Virginia Ellen Baker and husband, Justin, all of Fort Worth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Ray Sherbert and wife, Margaret; along with numerous other relatives and friends in Texas and Ohio.







