Jerry M. Sheppard FORT WORTH -- Jerry M. Sheppard, 73, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. SERVICE: A family visitation will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10am and a Celebration of Life will be held at 11am, both at Cana Baptist Church, Burleson, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Katherine and Roy Sheppard. SURVIVORS: Jerry is survived by his wife, Patti Sheppard; daughters, Keli Elliott, Dusti Vick; siblings, Ann Mousner, Shelia Mills, Don Sheppard, Jim Sheppard; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2019