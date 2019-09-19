|
|
Jerry Olson ARLINGTON -- Jerry Olson, 82, passed away September 2, 2019. SERVICES: A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Jerry will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 with the family receiving visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis, Arlington in the South Chapel. Pastor Jimmy Philips will officiate. The Committal Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Mission Arlington at missionarlington .org or . He was born May 17, 1937 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Ernie W. & Alice Evelyn (Stibor) Olson. After graduating from high school, Jerry joined the U.S. Air Force. While serving in the military he earned the National Defense Service Medal AFR 35-50 and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a member of the 450th Fighter Day Groups and the 722nd Fighter Day Squadron. Jerry worked as an Aircraft Electrical Repairman 54'-58' while in the Air Force. After receiving an Honorable discharge from the military, he went on to be a ramp service operator for Eastern Airlines for 32 years until his retirement. He spent the next few years working as a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Jerry married the love of his life, Lynn Kaye (Durkin) Olson on January 1991. He enjoyed driving anywhere and never took the same route, book tapes, woodworking, diners, peanut butter, vanilla ice cream and attending his AA meetings. He was extremely proud to be one of the founding members of the Primary Purpose AA Group. He mentored many through the program and made a tremendous impact on numerous lives. He was a wonderful Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Kaye (Durkin) Olson and his parents, Ernie & Alice E. Olson. SURVIVORS: his sister, Jodie Jean Olson; daughters and sons, Diane (Dave) Hildreth of North Richland Hills, Cheryl (Frank) Heilman of Saginaw, Philip (Traci) Linkous of Houston and Jerry Roth of Timpson, Texas; seven grandchildren, Joshua Briley, Kristi Briley, Bryany Hildreth; Billy Hildreth; Tiffani Harcourt, Shelby Heilman and Charles Heilman; and four great-grandchildren, Artavian Banks, Jayce Banks, Emma Hildreth, Amelia Holmes; and other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019