Jerry Ryan MANSFIELD -- Jerry Ryan 83, passed away on January 14, 2020 in Mansfield, Texas. SERVICES: Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Moore Funeral Home and Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas 76012. Jerry was born on June 23, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to Donald Ryan and Lillian Kraus Ryan. After serving 2 years in the Air Force, Jerry worked in management for SOHIO Service Stations, where he helped give his sons and a lot of his friends their first jobs. In his spare time he enjoyed reading and spending time with his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Lucille Ryan, his daughter, Candace Ryan, brother, Donnie Ryan and sister, Joy Slover. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jeffrey (Susan) Ryan, Kevin (Stephanie) Ryan and Gerald (Janice) Ryan; sister, Judy (Harold) Walters; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020