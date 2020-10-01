Jerry Simons
August 28, 1944 - September 27, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Jerry Marvin Simons, 76, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Jerry was born August 28, 1944, in Fort Worth, TX, to Marvin and Evelyn Wilkerson Simons. He was a 1962 graduate of Poly High School. He attended Texas A&M. Jerry retired from the City of Fort Worth in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jana Simons
Survivors: wife, Margaret, daughter, Susan Glendenning and husband Casey, granddaughters, Madison and Alyse. Sisters, Kathy Hodges and husband Buddy, Kelly Bishop and husband John, and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: 11am, Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at Laurel Land, Fort Worth, TX
Visitation: 10am preceding the service
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society