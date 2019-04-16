Home

Jerry Singer FORT WORTH--Jerry Singer, 88, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 3550 SW Loop 820. Reception: 9 a.m. Thursday, St Christopher Episcopal Church. Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Granbury. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to St. Christopher Episcopal Church. Jerry was born March 13, 1931 to Henry and Wilma Hightower. When he was 13 years old, he stared working in the cafeteria at Leonard Brothers; the Leonard family took him under their wings, and he was always grateful for their guidance. He graduated from Poly High School and Texas Wesleyan, where he received a degree in business administration. Jerry served in the Army during the Korean War. After the war, he joined General Dynamics and then Lockheed Martin where he worked in Engineering Administration. Jerry was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Jerry loved to fish, play poker, dominoes, and travel. He couldn't tolerate injustice, and worked to help others throughout his life. Jerry started his own prison ministry, and was the co-chair of Texas Inmate Family Association. He was also an active member of St. Christopher Episcopal Church. Jerry had a great sense of humor. Jerry was preceded in death his parents; wife, Mary White Singer; and his sister, Leta Lewis. SURVIVORS: Wife, Alice Singer; son, Marty Singer; daughters, Mary Anne Manley and husband, Ray, Katherine Suzy Mitchell, and Lori Mikus; stepchildren, Scott Shirley and wife, Brenda, Chris Shirley, and Laurie Morris; grandchildren, Jennifer Turner, Amy Ferguson, Zak Manley, Stephanie Mikus, Laurence Brannon, Dakota Morris, Lauren Shirley, and Katie Bideler; great-grandchildren, Caydence, Harlee, Addison, Emmalise, Ellianna, Chris; sister, Mary Prothero; and a host of extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2019
