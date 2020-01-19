Home

Jerry W. Sechrist

Jerry W. Sechrist Obituary
Jerry W Sechrist FORT WORTH--Jerry W Sechrist, 83, lifelong educator, world traveler, and friend to many, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, First Christian Church, Fort Worth. While Jerry spent much of life traveling, he always called two Texas cities home--Kilgore and Fort Worth. His lifelong commitment to giving to others was exemplified by his many volunteer activities in Fort Worth. Jerry was a man of faith who believed in the power of love, friendship, and service to others and he will be dearly missed. SURVIVORS: His loving family and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
