Jerry Wallace Wilson RICHLAND HILLS--Jerry Wallace Wilson passed away on February 19, 2019 in Richland Hills at 90 years of age. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday at Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6852 Baker Blvd, Richland Hills, 76118 with Rev. Joseph Lalrinmawia officiating. Graveside service: 2:30 p.m., Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Whitewright. Visitation at Richland Hills Baptist Church between 10 and 11 a.m. prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerry's memory to Richland Hills Baptist Church. Jerry was born on April 21, 1928 in Bells, Texas to Paul Hershell and Ella Kate Wilson. He graduated from Bells High School at 16 years old and after attending college for 2 years he joined the U.S. Navy serving in the occupational forces at the end of World War II. After serving in the Navy Jerry completed his college education at the University of North Texas with a mathematics education degree. He was also a college athlete in both football and track. Starting the in the 1950's he worked a full career in the DFW area as an aerospace engineer at several companies before retiring from Lockheed Martin in 1990. Jerry and his wife Betty were residents of Richland Hills since 1954. Jerry was passionate about his faith, family, and his horses and cattle. He coached little league baseball, football, and basketball for his sons and the community, was a Cubmaster in the Cub Scouts having built a full scale tee-pee in his back lot for his pack. He was a Sunday School teacher for youth and later taught Jerry's Bunch adult ministry at Richland Hills Baptist Church where he also served as a Deacon. Jerry provided horse and donkey rides for many years at the church fall carnivals and loved seeing others find some joy with animals. Besides the horses, show steers, occasional goat and other animals he raised at his home in Richland Hills, he owned a ranch in Grayson County and enjoyed being a cowboy tending after his herd of cattle and horses. Jerry was preceded in death in 2016 by the love of his life, Betty Anne, his wife of 64 years. The family is blessed knowing that they are together in heaven for eternity. He was also preceded in passing by his parents, two brothers and two sisters. SURVIVORS: sons, Jim Wilson and wife, Mindy, and John Wilson and wife, Michele; five grandchildren, Kurt, Blake, Alyssa, Matt, and Sam; and close relatives Holly Reasoner, Wayne Shandera, Charles Sharp, Charles Wilson and many dear friends.



