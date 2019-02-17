Home

Jerry Wanza Sutton Obituary
Jerry Wanza Sutton FORT WORTH--Jerry Wanza Sutton, the youngest of two siblings, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. SERVICE: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Jerry was born to Richard Pierce and Gladys Elna Meek on Oct. 2, 1936, in Tyler. She spent her childhood in Van until they moved to Fort Worth. She attended Poly High School and married David E. Sutton May 13, 1963. Jerry was a homemaker and a talented artist that loved to paint, draw, make crafts and sew. She was elected to the Forest Hill City Council where she served for three terms. Jerry loved to dance. First square dancing and then country and western dancing. To watch her and David dance was poetry in motion. SURVIVORS: Husband, David E. Sutton; son, Richard Horton; daughter, Lauri McCullough; sister, Dicksie McManus; granddaughter, Nadaha Garcia; niece, Melissa Carter; and cousin, Sandra Kay Steif.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019
