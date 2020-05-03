Jerry Wayne Hopkins FORT WORTH--Jerry Wayne Hopkins, born July 15, 1939, peacefully passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a full and rich life, and following long and courageous fight against Parkinson's disease. Jerry came into this world surrounded by love, and passed from this world surrounded by love. SERVICE: A family burial will occur at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made by visiting http://www.lucasfuneralhome.com/. A celebration of life will take place after the COVID-19 restrictions are eased. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Jerry's family highly encourages you to make a donation in Jerry's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Jerry was born in Boswell, Okla., and was the youngest child of Floyd Lee and Annie Laura Hopkins. His family moved to a farm in Allen's Point, Texas, outside of Honey Grove in the early 1940s. In 1952, the Hopkins family moved to Fort Worth, a city Jerry proudly called home for the remainder of his life. Jerry graduated from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in 1957, where he was captain of the football team and an All-District left guard and linebacker. His senior quote was "He gains the things he seeks," and he lived these words throughout his life. In 1986, Jerry was awarded the Ann Brannon Student Achievement Award as a distinguished alumnus of the Fort Worth school system. From August 1962 until January 1963, Jerry was on special duty in the U.S. Army. Following his service in the Army, and with concentrated work, Jerry completed three years of college work in two years (all while working on a part-time basis), and was awarded his BBA degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas in 1965. In 1958, Jerry began working for Texas Refinery Corporation as a part-time addressograph clerk. This was the beginning of a wonderful 56 years at TRC. Through his hard work, skill, and determination, he rose steadily through the company to become its president and chief operating officer in 1985, a position he held until his 2014 retirement. Jerry had a lifelong love of golf, and spent many enjoyable Saturdays and Sundays playing with friends on the Ridglea courses. Jerry was also a huge football fan, in particular of TCU, the Texas Longhorns, and even still the Dallas Cowboys (in spite of the last 25 years). Until his final year, Jerry still enjoyed meeting his high-school buddies for lunch at El Rancho Grande, or one of their other old Northside hang-outs. Jerry married the love of his life, Antoinette Payne, on June 20, 1969. In 1975, they had a son, Steven Wayne Hopkins. Jerry and Antoinette celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019, and Antoinette provided him with unflinching love and support throughout their marriage, and even more so as his health worsened. Jerry was the absolute best dad a son could have, and the world would be a better place if all fathers were as amazing as him. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Buddy and Mack and John; and his sister, Mary Ann. SURVIVORS: Jerry is survived by his loving wife and son, numerous adoring nephews, nieces, and other family members, and a countless number of lifelong friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.