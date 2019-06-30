Home

Jerry Wayne Huskey Obituary
Jerry Wayne Huskey BENBROOK--Jerry Huskey, 71, of Benbrook, Texas, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, after a long and courageous fight. He was at peace. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church - Benbrook, 1015 McKinley St., Benbrook, Texas, 76126. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider a remembrance to a local charity of your choice. Jerry was born in Rutherfordton, N.C., in November 1947, and as a child moved to Azle, Texas. He graduated from Azle High School in 1966, served in the Marine Corps Reserve, and retired from Flowtronics PSI, Dallas, in 2008. Jerry and Judy were a close blended family, married for 36 years. Jerry was the absolute best. The most warm and welcoming man who never disappointed with the one-liners. He loved life and people, and was always his own true self. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, W.T. and Vernie Huskey. SURVIVORS: Loving wife, Judy; son, Darren Huskey and wife, Sharon; daughter, Tara Quintana and husband, Kenneth; sister, Teresa Huskey; grandchildren, Vincent Sierra, Cherria Isaacs, and Michael Parker; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019
