Jerry Wayne Saunders FORT WORTH--Jerry Wayne Saunders passed from this life on May 7, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1942. in Stokesville, North Carolina, to his loving parents Eugene Otis and Glenna Preddy Saunders. His childhood was spent in Reidsville, North Carolina and Winter Park, Florida, along with six siblings. Jerry attended the University of Virginia. After moving to Texas he met his wife of 48 years, Melody and together they owned and operated J. Saunders Boutique in Fort Worth for 47 years. During this time they made many lifelong friends. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Jerry was always cheerful and upbeat, a joy to be around. He had love and compassion toward animals and their well being. He was a devoted husband and father and especially loved spending time with his son Lance at the ranch. Left to cherish his memory is his loving family and many friends. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of remembrances, contributions can be made to animal support groups, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a charity of one's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2020.