Jess Boulware FORT WORTH -- Jess Boulware died Sunday, February 17, 2019, surrounded by friends and loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Monday, February 25, in the Sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 24 in the Parlor of First Presbyterian Church. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth or Salt & Light Dental Clinic, c/o First Presbyterian Church. Jesse Musco Boulware was born November 20, 1929 in Memphis, Tenn. to Marshall Gray and Irene Wilburn Boulware. He earned aeronautical engineering degrees from Georgia Tech and began a long career with General Dynamics in 1955. Among the many flight control and design teams he was part of, his proudest achievement was his work with the F-16 projects. He was the definition of a devoted husband to Anne, his wife of 59 years. Jess was a gentle and patient teacher, leading by example for his family, friends and co-workers. A member of First Presbyterian Church, his faithful service included serving as elder, clerk of the session, teacher, youth sponsor, mission trips, Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. He was particularly dedicated to the Salt & Light Dental Clinic. Jess sailed regularly as a long-time member of the Fort Worth Boat Club, a love he passed to his children and grandchildren. Snow skiing was his passion later in life, skiing until he was 75. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne. SURVIVORS: His children, Cynthia Presley (Dave), Carol Smith (Clifton) and Gray Boulware; grandchildren, Stephanie Brooks (Lawrence), Elizabeth Landes (Nicholas), Charles Smith (Heather), M. Gray Boulware, and Cameron Sawyer (Courtney); five great-grandchildren, and Rebecca (Mike) Jenkins.



