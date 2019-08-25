Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Burdine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse B. Burdine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse B. Burdine Obituary
Jesse B. Burdine BURLESON -- Jesse B. Burdine, 89, of Burleson departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at an assisted living facility in Burleson. FUNERAL: Noon Wednesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Jesse was born March 9, 1930, and was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 48 years, Dera Jimison Burdine. Jesse was an avid fisherman. He retired from the United States Air Force as a master sergeant and from the Fort Worth Police Department as a detective. SURVIVORS: Two daughters; a son; two brothers; a sister; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.