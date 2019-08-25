|
Jesse B. Burdine BURLESON -- Jesse B. Burdine, 89, of Burleson departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at an assisted living facility in Burleson. FUNERAL: Noon Wednesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Jesse was born March 9, 1930, and was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 48 years, Dera Jimison Burdine. Jesse was an avid fisherman. He retired from the United States Air Force as a master sergeant and from the Fort Worth Police Department as a detective. SURVIVORS: Two daughters; a son; two brothers; a sister; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019