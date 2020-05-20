Jesse "Jake" Gomez Jr. FORT WORTH--Jesse "Jake" Gomez Jr., 71, a retired truck driver, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday in Skyvue Memorial Gardens with visitation starting at noon at Skyvue Funeral Home. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Juanita Gomez Sr., and son, Patrick Gomez. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 33 years, Sandra Gomez; son, Jesse P. Gomez; daughters, Amanda George, Jennifer Gonzalez, Debbie Gomez and Patricia Gomez; brothers, Stanley Gomez, David Gomez and Tony Gomez and wife, Frances; sisters, Linda Cruz and husband, Lupe, Lupe DeLeon and husband, Gavino, and Juanita Rodriguez and husband, Ernest; 15 grandchildren; and many loved ones.