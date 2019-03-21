|
Jesse Ortega FORT WORTH -- Jesse Ortega, 72, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 16, 2019. MEMORIAL: 1 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 569, 400 W. Felix St., Fort Worth, Texas 76115. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to KERA PBS at 1-800-456-5372. Jesse was born July 27, 1946 and retired from Freese and Nichols. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Sr. and Margarita Ortega; sister, Lucy Firestone; brother, Jose Ortega Jr. and nephew, Henry Ortega Jr. SURVIVORS: Brother, Henry Ortega Sr.; nieces and nephews, Patrick Andrade, Theresa Ortega and Kathy Toomer, Rosa Ortega Jones and husband, Deet Jones, Angela Ortega, Mark Ortega, Sheri Ortega Sosa and husband, Jimmy Sosa; 10 great-nieces and nephews; and four great-great-nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019