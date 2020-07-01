Jesse Valtierra WEATHERFORD--Jesse Valtierra, 96, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. MEMORIAL MASS: 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 1802 Bethel Road, Weatherford, 76086. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, with tosary at 10:30 a.m., at the church prior to the service. Graveside Inurnment: Millsap Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at the church. Jesse was born July 13, 1923, in San Marcos, son of Tirzo and Maria Chavez Valtierra. He proudly and honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II. Jesse worked many years for the Texas and Pacific Railroad. He was a faithful member of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Jesse loved his family very much. In his later years he raised his grandson, Gregory Valtierra. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Maria Bradfield; sons, Gregory Valtierra and Valentino Valtierra; brothers, San Juana Valtierra and Catarino Valtierra. SURVIVORS: Wife, Hope Valtierra; children, Linda Clark, Vincente Valtierra, and Catalina Zander; siblings, Guadalupe Valtierra, Adelaide Valtierra, OLV, Petra Cantu, Angel Valtierra, and Julia Willingham; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.