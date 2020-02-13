Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Cornerstone Baptist Church
5415 Matlock Road
Burial
Following Services
Garden of Gospel in Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Jessica Javon Sweet-Moore Obituary
Jessica Javon Sweet-Moore FORT WORTH -- Our beautiful precious angel, "Gone too soon" Jessica Javon Sweet-Moore, fell asleep in the Saviors loving arms on Monday February 3, 2020 with her beloved family at her side. SERVICE: A Joyous Worship Service celebrating the life of Jessica, will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church 5415 Matlock Road, Pastor Dwight McKissic, most gracious host. Jessica father and pastor, Pastor Robert J. Sweet will eulogize his daughter, then she will be laid to rest in the Garden of Gospel in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. "Sweet" as she was so affectionately called by her many friends, will lie in "sweet" slumber Friday, 12 to 8 p.m. with the Family hour 7 to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. SURVIVORS: Leaving to cherish precious memories her husband, Brian Moore; children, Kaylah, Mariah, Serenity and Justin Moore, parents, Pastor Robert J. and Lady Patricia Sweet; brothers, James A. Duffey Jr. (Micole), Joshua Sweet; sisters, Tashica Duffey-Poole (Billy), Candice Sweet; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2020
