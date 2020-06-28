Jessie Angela Vigil Gonzalez
1979 - 2020
Jessie Angela Vigil Gonzalez FORT WORTH--Jessie Angela Vigil Gonzalez, Sunrise Sept. 15, 1979 - Sunset June 24, 2020. Jessie was first a daughter and a granddaughter, then a sister, cousin, niece, aunt, mother and wife. Jessie was definitely the kindest person, but she was not one to bite her tongue. She was a great friend, very caring, attentive and generous. She lived a life that most of us couldn't bare,... A life of illness and pain. But she fought through it so no one would know just how bad it was. SURVIVORS: Husband, Juan Gonzalez; children, Carley Vigil and Juan Gonzalez; mother, Edith Trujillo; father, Charles Vigil; stepmother, Dana Vigil; sisters, Lea Vigil and Kelly Roel (David); brother, Caelan Vigil; and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
