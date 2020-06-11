Jessie Dale Willis FORT WORTH -- Mr. Jessie Willis was born to Helen and Johnny Eason in Fort Worth, Texas on January 9th, 1960 and passed away on June 5th, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation will be held Friday June 12th, 2020 from 1pm to 6pm followed by a wake from 6pm to 7pm at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. A celebration of his life will also be held at Serenity Funerals and Cremations Saturday June 13th, 2020 at 1pm. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish his memories, his wife, Elizabeth Rose Willis; a daughter, Shataria Jerry; Sons, Christopher Jerry, Michael Jerry, and Kellon Willis; sisters, Mae Bell Allen and LaVerne Fields, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.