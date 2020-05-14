Jessie Lee Davis
Jessie Lee Davis FORT WORTH -- Mother Jessie Lee Wheaton Davis, 89, transitioned from time into eternity on Monday, April 20, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m., Saturday, May 16, Strangers Rest Baptist Church, 5705 Donnelly Avenue; You may visit Mother Davis from Noon to 5 p.m., Fri., May 15 at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens LEFT IN GOD'S CARE: Her Beloved Children, Jimmy Davis (Marilyn), Kenneth Davis (Wanda), Lisa Forbish (Jimmie); Three Siblings; Ten Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Tree of Life
MAY
15
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Strangers Rest Baptist Church
MAY
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Strangers Rest Baptist Church
