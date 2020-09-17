1/
Jessie Lee Holloway
1926 - 2020
Jessie Lee Holloway
April 1, 1926 - September 11, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Jessie Lee Holloway passed September 11, 2020. Services 11AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Williams and Lucas Funeral Home. Public viewing with social distancing 2PM to 7PM Friday, September 18, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Jessie was a World War II veteran He was a retired warehouse supervisor of the Federal Prison in Fort Worth. A devout Christian, Jessie was a member of Mayfield Baptist Church in which he had sung in the Male Choir.
Cherishing the warmth of his memory are his children; Ralph (Bonita) and Myrna; grandsons: Ramaan and Perry; sisters: Retia Taylor and Margie (James) McGruder and extended family.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 17, 2020.
