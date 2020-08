Jessie Pearl Bruce ALVARADO--Jessie Pearl West Bruce, 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Cleburne. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Will be announced at a later date, to be presented via Zoom Service. Jessie was born Aug. 22, 1939, to Willard and Almerinda Trammell West in Oklahoma, City, Okla. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 49 years. Jessie was baptized on Oct. 23, 1971. She looked forward to being resurrected to a beautiful paradise here on earth, where Revelation 21:3,4 will be fulfilled. Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Bruce; father, Willard West; mother, Almerinda Trammell West Osborne; brother, Travis E. West; and nephew, Mark West. SURVIVORS: Daughter, La Donna Lynn Bruce; nieces, Susan West, Joy West Collazzi and husband, Ed; nephews, Matt West and wife, Rachel, Dennis Williams and wife, Jeaninne; along with many great-nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.