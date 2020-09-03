Jessy M. FincherJanuary 16, 1935 - August 31, 2020Granbury, Texas - Jessy M. Fincher, of Granbury, Texas, passed away on August 31 st , 2020. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend to all that knew and loved him.Jessy was born on January 16 th , 1935 in Fort Worth, TX to DeWitt Fincher and Mabel Eller Fincher. He met and married Patricia Orr and they had 55 happy years of marriage together.Jessy was a passionate mechanic who worked and retired at Bell Helicopter as a transmission mechanic. Even after retiring in 1997 he spent his time restoring old cars. His greatest accomplishments were his fully restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible and his 1928 Ford Model A, which he often took the grandkids in to get them slurpees.Jessy was a lifelong Freemason with 60 years of service. He enjoyed dancing whether it be the waltz or a good old fashioned square dance. He was a devoted family man that cherished the many memories created with his family and friends. From family reunions at his home on Lake Granbury, motorcycle dirt bike rides with the kids, and even boating he always made sure that he showed his deep love for his family. Through everything he was a man of God and he always made sure to know the importance of church.Jessy is survived by wife Patricia Orr Fincher of Granbury, TX; Sons, Charles Fincher of Keller, TX. Jessy Marvin Fincher Jr. of Granbury, TX, Gregory Fincher of Ft. Worth; Daughters, Cynthia Riley of Watonga, OK, Veronica Collins of Granbury, TX, and Wanda Worrell of Ft. Worth; Brother Edwin Fincher and his wife Leta of Cleburne, TX as well as 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.He was preceded in death by his parents DeWitt Fincher and Mabel Eller Fincher; Brothers, Fred Fincher, Roscoe Fincher, and Harold Gene (Pete) Fincher; Sisters, Emma May Fincher and Betty Lois Edgemond.The visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Granbury with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.Online condolences may be made by visiting the Bluebonnet Hills website. If you wish to send flowers please contact Lilium Floral Design at 817-589-1566 or visit their website.