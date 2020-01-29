Home

Jesus Jasso "Jesse" Medrano

Jesus "Jesse" Jasso Medrano FORT WORTH--Jesus "Jesse" Jasso Medrano, born Feb. 9, 1941, departed Jan. 25, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020, at Saginaw Park Baptist Church, 512 S. Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76131. Jesse was born in Sabinas Hidalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Manuel Medrano and Esther Jasso Medrano on Feb. 9, 1941. At the age of 18, he decided to settle in Texas, where his dad was born and raised. He married the love of his life, Juana Mendez, on Dec. 29, 1962; together they had six children. Jesse began a 35-year career in construction, where he had a hand in building most of the freeway/highways and bridges in the DFW area, most proud of the Lake Worth Bridge. Jesse retired and enjoyed gardening, painting, singing karaoke, barbecuing, baking pan dulce, visiting family and friends, cheering on grandchildren at sporting events, traveling when he could and becoming an American citizen in 1997, was one of his proudest accomplishments. Jesse was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September 2014 and was blessed to beat the odds and lived cancer free. He had complications related to Parkinson's/dementia that started in 2018. Jesse was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Estella Munoz; and granddaughter, Celeste Medrano. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Juana Mendez-Medrano, of 57 years; his son, Jesse, wife, Felicia; son, Daniel wife, Leslie; daughter, Gloria, husband, Perry Harvey; daughter, Angie, husband, Shon Sepeda; son, David, wife, Deanna; daughter, Esther, husband, Willie Goodwin; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, one brother, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews; and his dear friend and neighbor, John Schug.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020
