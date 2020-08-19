Jettie Mae Steels FORT WORTH--Jettie Mae Steels was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Caddo Parish, La., and stepped out of time and into eternity on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. PUBLIC VISITATION: 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Celebration of life: A private celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Both at Serenity Funerals & Cremations. SURVIVORS: Left to cherish her memory are her children, L.C. Steels Jr. (Margaret), Arlener Steels-Poydras (Rev. Lumus), Patricia Steels-Johnson Steels, David Wayne Steels, Lonnie C. Steels, Clemmie Lee Steels, Michael Eugene Steels; daughter-in-love, Lisa Steels; special friend/sister, Earnestine Edmond; 19 grandkids; 21 great-grandkids; and a host of other relatives and friends.