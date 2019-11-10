|
Jewell Duane Raymond ARLINGTON--Jewell Duane Raymond, 89, a longtime resident of Arlington, Texas, and recently of Nacogdoches, Texas, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 2019, at Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington Texas. Viewing: Noon to 2 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home. Duane was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Houston, Texas, the son of Louise and Jewell Raymond. He was raised by Louise and Edward Crenshaw. Duane attended Milby High, graduating in 1949, where he met Wanda Rackley who he married in 1951. He attended Texas A&M University receiving a Bachelor's degree in Architecture Construction in 1953 and a Master's degree in Architecture in 1963. Duane was a career officer in the USAF, serving 22 years, retiring in 1976 with the rank of major. He served at duty stations in the United States (including Alaska) as well in Japan, England, and Korea. After retirement from the Air Force, he served as a hospital engineer at Medical City Dallas for 14 years and then at Dallas-Fort Worth Medical Center for another four years. Duane was a lifelong bowler who also enjoyed golf, traveling in his motorhome and socializing with friends and family. Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; son, James;, grandson, T.J.; and longtime companion, Cathy McGarity. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Deborah and her husband, Robert; and sons, Craig and Jeff. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Melanie and her husband, Andrew; grandsons, Brian and Steven; and great-grandchild, Mari.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019